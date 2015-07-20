The co-leader of the British Open is a 22-year-old amateur who nearly missed his qualifying tee time

Jordan Spieth still has a shot to win his third major of the year at the Open Championship. But the bigger story with one round to play is one of the co-leaders sitting one stroke ahead of Spieth, a 22-year-old amateur from Ireland also clad head-to-toe in Under Armour, Paul Dunne.

Dunne, who just completed his senior season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham, sits at 11-under after three rounds, tied with two others, and yet it almost never happened.

Dunne needed to finish among the top three in the final qualifying event for the Open at the end of June but was nearly disqualified when he arrived just one minute prior to his tee time, according to the UK Daily Mail.

Dunne was starting his round on the 10th hole and did not allow for enough time for the shuttle bus to get him to the tee, according to Sky Sports. He went on to shoot 9-under in the 2-round event to win by three strokes.

And just how unlikely is it that Dunne has a legit shot to win the Open? Consider this:

1. Dunne is ranked 80th in the world among amateurs.

2. Dunne is the first amateur since 1927 to have a share of the lead heading into the final round.

Amateurs to hold 54-hole lead in an Open at St Andrews, all-time2015 Paul Dunne1927 Bobby Jones (won)1892 John Ball (T2)

— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 19, 2015





3. He has only been playing serious golf for 10 years, according to Sky Sports.

4. As a senior at UAB, Dunne didn’t win a single tournament for a program that is not even ranked among the top-25 in the country.

5. His best round as a senior was 67. He shot 66 in the third round at St. Andrews.

6. His caddie at the Open is Alan Murray, his coach at UAB.



7. As an amateur, Dunne will have to forgo his $US1.8 million in prize money.

