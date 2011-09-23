Here's Why The Guy Who Jonah Hill Plays In Moneyball Refused To Let Them Use His Name In The Movie

Photo: YouTube

Paul DePodesta is the baseball statistics guru who Jonah Hill plays in Moneyball.But DePodesta wouldn’t allow the movie to use him name.



This week, he told Bill Plaschke of the LA Times why.

“I remember thinking how unforgiving it might be to have someone else portray you to the rest of the world,” he said.

“It could be great, but it also could be very unnerving, and once I read the script and realised it was a piece of fiction, then I saw no reason for my name to be attached to it.”

Translation: the movie is a sports movie first, and a true-to-life representation of what went on in Oakland in 2002 second.

