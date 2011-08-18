The Miami Athletic Director During Its Football Scandal Once SLAMMED USC For Lacking “Institutional Control”

AP



Paul Dee was the athletic director at the University of Miami from 1993-2008, meaning the mind-bending football scandal that broke this week happened under his watch.But he also has a history of prosecuting other schools as a member of the NCAA committee on infractions.

In fact, he chaired the committee when it threw the book at USC for the Reggie Bush scandal.

At the time, Dee said, “High-profile athletes demand high-profile compliance.”

The committee found that USC lacked “institutional control.” Basically, it said that the USC higher-ups were at fault from not knowing what was going on with Bush and an agent.

Given the magnitude of the Miami violations, that’s about as hypocritical as it gets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.