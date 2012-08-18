Meet The Recruiter Silicon Valley's Hottest Startups All Use

Paul Daversa

Photo: Daversa Partners

There’s one name that’s been coming up again and again when we talk to tech CEOs about the talent they’ve brought on board: Daversa Partners.That’s the firm run by Paul Daversa, who’s arguably the hottest recruiter in Silicon Valley right now.



He and his team recently helped hire CFOs for Airbnb and Square and worked on One Kings Lane’s epic hiring spree.

Daversa’s also placed executives for enterprise companies like Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and Zuora.

Bruce Brown and Bill Beer are two of the top partners in Daversa’s San Francisco office.

