The man who defeated Conor McGregor should deflect to UFC's rival promoter, according to cage fighter Paul Daley

Alan Dawson / Business Insider British fight favourite Paul Daley (left) faces off with Rory MacDonald (right).

Nate Diaz remains the last fighter to defeat Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

And now, Diaz and his brother Nick have been urged to ditch UFC for rival promoter Bellator by British welterweight Paul ‘Semtex’ Daley.

Daley his hands full against Rory MacDonald at Bellator 179 in London on Friday, but he longs for a rematch with Nick Diaz. Daley lost their epic 2011 Strikeforce battle in one of the greatest MMA fights of all time.

“I would love for the Diaz brothers to come to Bellator,” Daley told Business Insider at a preview event this week. “They’re big names.”

“Nate is cool,” Daley said of the man who defeated McGregor last year in a submission win. “We take photos together, he comes to Bellator shows, and I see him cage-side.”

Rey Del Rio / Getty Images Nate Diaz (top) is the last man to defeat Conor McGregor (bottom).

On Nick, Daley said: “I haven’t seen Nick as much but I want a rematch with him, obviously. Oh

please, I would love that. It was a fantastic fight, back and forth, and a real shoot-out.

“If I was to ask for a big, marquee pay-per-view fight, it is that one. Daley versus Diaz II would capture people’s attention. That one round alone in our first fight did way over one million hits on YouTube.”

Before Daley can daydream about future match-ups he must first take care of business on Friday as he is in deep against MacDonald, a fighter Bellator hopes can become a star.

As a former UFC fighter, MacDonald has a strong record but Daley is not intimidated and is confident he can secure a victory in front of his own fans at Wembley Arena.

“I don’t care who’s he fought, Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, so what… they’re not me,” Daley told BI. “He’s getting beat up.”

