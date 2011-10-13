Daily Mail Editor Lashes Out At UK Phone Hacking Inquiry

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Paul Dacre, the feared and (some-what) respected editor of the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper, has given a strongly worded speech at the UK’s Leveson Inquiry.The inquiry has been set up in response to this summer’s huge hacking scandal, and has sought to weigh up whether the British system of self regulation with the Press Complaints Commission needs reforming.



Whether you agree with him or not, Dacre makes a strong case for a free press.

Here’s part of Dacre’s final statements:

Over the past month, I have read calls by so-called academic experts for the licensing of journalists and the need for a regulator with supervisory powers over the press, to set and monitor standards and have the right – backed by the force of the Law – to conduct spot checks on newspaper offices and seize equipment and evidence.

My own response to these experts is that they should emigrate to Zimbabwe.

The Press Gazette has the entire speech here >



