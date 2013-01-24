Hillary Clinton Dodges Question About Covert Arms Shipments From Benghazi

We’ve covered the possibility that the CIA Annex in Benghazi was conducting covert operations aimed at arming Syrian rebels with heavy weapons (SA-7 missiles to counter Assad’s air campaign).



At Hillary Clinton’s Benghazi hearing today, Rand Paul broke ground by being the first politician to ask Clinton directly if she knew anything about these operations; in particular, about a ship containing 400 tons of SA-7 missiles arriving in Turkey, and if America had anything to do with it.

Clinton sidestepped the question: “You’re asking the wrong agency, I don’t know anything about that.”

Which is odd since U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal in November that “the U.S. effort in Benghazi was at its heart a CIA operation” and that most of the personnel at the consulate were providing “diplomatic cover” for the CIA Annex.

