LAX Shooting Suspect Identified, Found With Note Saying He 'Wanted To Kill TSA And Pigs'

The gunman who allegedly opened fire at the LAX airport in Los Angeles on Friday morning has been identified as 23-year-old Paul Ciancia, according tothe Associated Press and NBC News.

Seven people were injured and six were transported to local hospitals after the shooting.

A witness told MSNBC that the gunman calmly approached him, asked “TSA?” and kept walking when he shook his head “no.”

The AP reports that Ciancia was wearing fatigues and carrying a bag with a note that said he wanted “to kill TSA and pigs.”

Officials told NBC they believe Ciancia had anti-government views based on written materials he was carrying.

Ciancia is from New Jersey, according to the AP.

NBC New York reports that Ciancia sent a text message to his brother on Friday saying he was thinking about taking his life.

Multiple TSA agents were wounded in the shooting, and one died.

