The Guy Who's Suing For 50% Ownership Of Facebook Asked His Lawyer To Violate A Court Order, So The Lawyer Quit

Paul Ceglia

Paul Ceglia has been embroiled in a legal battle since June 2010 as he attempts to prove that a 2003 contract with Mark Zuckerberg entitles him to 50% ownership of Facebook.His legal team has now removed itself from the case, reports Bloomberg.



Because Zuckerberg and Ceglia communicated almost exclusively via email, Judge Leslie Foschio ordered Ceglia to turn in his computers, storage devices, and access to his email addresses for the sake of evidence on August 18.

Jeffrey Lake, attorney for the case, indicated in a court filing on October 7 that Ceglia had instructed him not to comply with the order. Lake has since filed to request a delay in the proceedings so that a new legal team will be able to familiarise itself with the details of the case.

This is the third legal team to resign from Ceglia’s case.

