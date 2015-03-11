Paul Ceglia, a man who sued Facebook for ownership of the company, has gone missing from his home

Paul Ceglia, a man who was arrested in 2012 for fraud relating to claims he owned 50% of Facebook, has disappeared from his home, Bloomberg reports.

Ceglia sued Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook in 2010, claiming he and Zuckerberg had signed a contract in 2003 that promised Ceglia half of a future social networking site.

Zuckerberg was a freshman at Harvard at the time, and Facebook didn’t exist yet.

A federal judge dismissed Ceglia’s case last year, saying the contract he used as evidence had been doctored, as had other email correspondence Ceglia claimed to have had with Zuckerberg.

In 2012, Ceglia was arrested on charges of creating a “multi-billion-dollar scheme” to defraud Facebook. Ceglia lost two bids to dismiss the charges, and he was ordered to wear an electronic tracking bracelet.

Robert Ross Fog, Ceglia’s lawyer, said the bracelet was discovered at Ceglia’s home Monday. Ceglia himself was nowhere to be found.

“I don’t know where he is,” Fogg told Bloomberg. “I haven’t got a clue.”

Ceglia’s trail is set to begin in May. If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison, according to CNN Money.

Meanwhile, Facebook is suing the lawyers who represented Ceglia in his 2010 suit.

“The contract on which the lawsuit was based was an obvious forgery, rife with historical impossibilities and other red-flags for fraud,” Facebook’s complaint reads.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.