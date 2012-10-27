Guy Who Claimed He Owned Half Of Facebook Arrested By The FBI

Paul Ceglia

CNBC is reporting Paul Ceglia has been arrested by federal agents. Ceglia claims he signed a contract with Mark Zuckerberg in 2003 entitling him to large stake in the company.



In its complaint against Ceglia, the Feds accuse him of using the U.S. Postal Service as part of his fraudulent scheme against Facebook.

The Feds also allege Ceglia’s supposed contract with Zuckerberg only dealt with programming work Zuckerberg agreed to do for Ceglia.

From the complaint:

“That contract had nothing to do with Facebook and did not make any reference to Facebook, let alone give Ceglia an interest in it. To support his lawsuit, Ceglia replaced page one of the actual contract with a new page one doctored to make it appear as though Zuckerberg agreed to provide Ceglia with an interest in Facebook; Ceglia manufactured evidence, including purported emails with Zuckerberg, to support his false claim to an interest in Facebook.”

As late as this year Ceglia was continuing his fight for that stake by requesting a boatload of documents from Facebook.

However, a New York federal judge shot down his search and issued a protective order to Facebook, claiming Ceglia’s requests were “beyond the scope of authorised discovery,” Law360 reported at the time.

But October’s ruling was just the latest update in Ceglia’s seemingly never-ending fight against the social networking giant.

In April of this year he was hit with some pretty heavy sanctions and was ordered to pay an additional $16,851 to Facebook, ZDNet reported at the time. In total, he owed the company $97,617.70 to the company.

He was also arrested in 2009 on four charges of grand larceny after authorities claimed he and his wife failed to deliver wood pellets on time.

