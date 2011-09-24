EXCLUSIVE: Ex-TechCrunch Star Paul Carr Is Starting A New Company Backed By... Michael Arrington's CrunchFund!

Fuck TechCrunch.

Photo: Paul Carr

Last week, TechCrunch columnist and author Paul Carr quit TechCrunch in spectacular fashion, accusing AOL management of royally screwing up everything and knifing founder Mike Arrington.In the midst of this bombshell farewell post, which ricocheted for days around the Twitter-sphere, Carr said that he had no idea what he was going to do next.



Well, now we know.

He’s starting a company!

And it will be be backed by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh and… Michael Arrington!

According to two industry sources, Paul Carr has a handshake deal on seed financing from Tony and Arrington’s CrunchFund–the new $20 million VC fund that is backed by a who’s who of Silicon Valley elite and Arrington’s former employer, AOL.

(The CrunchFund, you will recall, is what started the whole “conflicts” brouhaha that ultimately led to Arrington’s ouster and Carr’s fiery exit.)

That’s Mr. Arrington to you.

Photo: TechCrunch

Paul Carr’s new company, one source says, will focus on a specific problem at the intersection of technology and media, one that Carr has often written about in his TechCrunch columns.(The source would not be more specific, but suggested that the answer could be found in Carr’s recent writings. TechCrunch, meanwhile, appears to have airbrushed Paul Carr’s author profile from the site and redirected his bio to the main page, so you have to search for his name.)

In other words, far from floundering around seeking writing gigs in the wake of his TechCrunch exit, Carr has jumped with both feet into the heart of the old TechCrunch beat: the technology startup scene.

And Mike Arrington, meanwhile, seems to be settling happily into his new life, breaking news on Twitter and becoming one of the tech-industry’s highest profile financiers.

Well done, Paul! Here’s hoping you build a great company.

(Follow Paul Carr on Twitter here: @paulcarr).

UPDATE: Paul just announced the news himself here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.