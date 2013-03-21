Ex-Law School 'Scam Blogger' Describes The Perfect Law School Candidate

Courtesy Paul CamposUniversity of Colorado law professor Paul CamposUniversity of Colorado Law professor Paul Campos has historically been a little down on law school.



Campos was behind the now-defunct blog Inside the Law School Scam and has long argued there are just too many people applying to law school for the wrong reasons.

A few days after U.S. News and World Report published its somewhat controversial law school rankings, Campos sat down with the publication to describe the ideal law school candidate. Here’s Campos’ take from U.S. News:

“Somebody who should go to law school for sure? Let’s say somebody who wants to be a district attorney and who has a 3.9 GPA and a 173 LSAT [out of a possible 180] and gets a free ride to [the University of] Minnesota and whose mother is the DA in Rochester. That person? Great idea.”

Basically, Campos says people should go to law school if they really want to practice law, get generous scholarships, and have connections to help them find work after graduation.

Those critera would obviously shrink the pool of potential law school applicants.

Campos may have shut down his scam blog, but it seems he’s still trying to deter at least a few people from getting their JDs.

