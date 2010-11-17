Credit Suisse's Paul Calello Died Today At 49

Paul Calello

The chairman of Credit Suisse’s investment bank, Paul Calello, died today.Calello, who was only 49, had been chief executive of the i-banking division for three years before he was forced to step aside after being diagnosed with cancer last year.



The bank’s CEO, Brady Dougan, said:

“Paul Calello was an outstanding leader, and a down-to-earth, very human colleague who forged strong relationships and made a positive difference in the world around him.

He ran many important businesses for Credit Suisse, and expanded our presence globally, most notably in Asia Pacific, where he led Credit Suisse’s dramatic growth across the region.”

