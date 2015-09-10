Watch Paul Bettany's makeup transformation into 'Avengers' superhero Vision

Paul Bettany has always voiced Tony Stark’s A.I. program J.A.R.V.I.S. in every “Iron Man” movie, but in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” he finally stepped onto the big screen as new superhero, The Vision.

Back in April, Bettany told us he had to undergo a nearly three-and-a-half hour daily process of makeup and prosthetics to become the Vision. Ahead of the film’s release, Marvel released a clip showing how he transformed into the superhero.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is available now on digital HD. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD October 2.

Produced by Kirsten Acuna. Video courtesy of Disney and Marvel.



Follow TI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.