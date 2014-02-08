Paul Bettany Cast As Popular Character Vision In 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron'

Marvel / Stephen Lovekin, Getty Images You may not have realised it, but Bettany has been in all three ‘Iron Man’ movies and ‘The Avengers.’

Paul Bettany will play popular Marvel character Vision in the upcoming “Avengers” sequel.

Variety confirmed a report from The Daily Mail naming Bettany as the human android.

The casting of Bettany gives a giant plot spoiler about “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”

If you’re a fan of the Marvel films, you know Bettany had speaking roles in all of the “Iron Man” films and “The Avengers” as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) AI device J.A.R.V.I.S.

Potential spoiler:

In the comics, the character Ultron — who will be played by James Spader — creates Vision to use him as a weapon against the Avengers.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theatres May 1, 2015.

