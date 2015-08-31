Here's a look inside Paul Bettany's intense 3-hour makeup transformation for 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'

The coolest new character introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” was The Vision, an android played by Paul Bettany.
Back in April, the actor told us between makeup, prosthetics, and his costume, it took about about three-and-a-half hours every day to get transformed into the superhero.
However, at the time, Disney and Marvel hadn’t released any images of Bettany getting into his costume.
That’s changed.
Ahead of the movie’s release on Blu-ray and DVD, Marvel has released a behind-the-scenes video of Bettany in the makeup chair.
See how Bettany transformed into the iconic character below.
(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/55e124369dd7cc1f008b6d82-/paul-bettany-vision-makeup.gif' alt='Paul bettany vision makeup' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/55e124369dd7cc1f008b6d82-/paul-bettany-vision-makeup.gif')
In a new featurette to promote the release of 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' on DVD and Blu-ray, Bettany says the makeup and prosthetics alone took about an hour and a half to complete.
Throughout the process, makeup artists refer to concept drawings for Vision to make sure they're getting everything just right.
Afterward, Bettany still has to get fitted into his costume. Underneath it, Bettany wears a cooling suit to prevent him from getting overheated.
'You have a cooling mechanism, which is a suit beneath it that pumps a sort of ice-cold water around you like racing car drivers use,' Bettany told us back in April.
Bettany's suit also had to get some adjustments made to it. Several holes needed to be made in the headpiece so Bettany could hear.
Here's a closer look at them. It's also interesting to point out that Vision's yellow mind stone is a different hue in this image, which suggests his gem stone may have once been another colour.
