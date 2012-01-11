Huffington Post CTO Paul Berry Leaves To Start A 'Social Platform' With Huffington Post's Founders

Photo: Huffington Post

Ken Lerer, Jonah Peretti and Paul Berry all worked together in the early days of The Huffington Post. Lerer and Peretti were cofounders along with Arianna Huffington; Berry joined as CTO.Today Berry announced his departure from the news organisation. Betabeat has learned he’ll turn his attention towards a new startup, Rebel Mouse. Berry, Peretti and Lerer will all be working on the new company together, and they’ll be launching an incubator to support potentially viral startups.

“I can’t say too much right now, but Rebel Mouse will be a social platform and I’m working with Lerer Ventures, Kenny and Eric, very closely on that,” Barry says.



As for the incubator, it will be housed at 560 Broadway where the trio can “throw stuff against the wall and see what sticks.” Peretti, Greg Coleman and Thrillist CFO Eric Ashman will all be part of the incubator, says Betabeat.

