Hedge Fund Manager Paul Arrouet Just Joined One Of America's Most Famous Families

Photo: NYSD

Hedge fund manager Paul Arrouet tied the knot with Ralph Lauren’s daughter, Dylan, on Saturday night.The pair got married at the Laurens’ New York estate in Bedford.



Someone who was there told People, via the Daily News, it was “an affair to remember… Every detail embodied the couple from the design of place cards to the place settings to the music and, of course, to the dessert bar. It was a truly special evening. The couple couldn’t be more in love with one another.”

Guests were served s’mores, strawberry cheesecake and banana splits.

Arrouet is a managing partner at Marblegate Asset Management, an affiliate of distressed credit specialist Miller Buckfire, according to his LinkedIn profile. Lauren has her own candy empire, Dylan’s Candy Bar.

Arrouet proposed to Lauren last August, “after a sporty day of jogging and biking.” Prior to his hedge fund days, Arrouet was a senior managing director at Bear Stearns, where he’d worked for almost 12 years. He finished up with the firm after its fire sale to JPMorgan.

He earned his B.A from the University of Pennsylvania. (Read more about Arrouet, his hedge fund and his proposal to Dylan here)

The couple have a lot to live up to: Lauren’s parents, Ralph and Ricky, have been married for 46 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.