Paul Allen's Newest Venture: A Memoir

Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen is writing a book. We don’t know what’s in it, but we’re dying to find out.

And we’re not the only ones in the dark: Crain’s reports Penguin’s business unit has signed Paul based only on “a brief outline that gave only a general idea of what he would write.”

Of course, Paul might write about the early days of Microsoft and a childhood spent fooling around on computers with Bill Gates. But for material, there’s also Charter Communciations, his ownership of teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Science Fiction Hall of Fame, or his penchant for throwing star-studded parties on his massive yacht to work with.

