Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Just Bought This Gorgeous $US27 Million Mansion In Silicon Valley

Julie Bort
Paul Allen mansion headRealtor.comPaul Allen and his new Valley mansion

Paul Allen, the billionaire cofounder of Microsoft and owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, needed new digs a bit south of his home town of Seattle.

So he just bought a massive 22,000-square-foot custom home in the affluent Silicon Valley town of Atherton, Calif., reports Realtor.com’s Neal Leitereg on the Celebrity Real Estate blog. He paid $US27 million which was a bit of a deal. The home was listed in late September for $US31.8 million, according to Leitereg.

Allen owns properties all over the world. But he may have wanted these digs because his venture investment firm, Vulcan Capital, opened an office in nearby Palo Alto in April, reports the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Nathan Donato-Weinstein.

Atherton is a popular town for tech billionaires of a certain era. Google’s Eric Schmidt, HP’s Meg Whitman, and Oracle’s Mark Hurd have homes there.

The home was built in 2013 by Pacific Peninsula Group and sits on nearly two acres.

It has a light, modern design.

Beautiful built-ins run through the home.

It has an enormous, open kitchen ...

.. and rooms with floor to ceiling glass that flow outside to the grounds.

Vaulted ceilings make some rooms feel palatial.

The house has a home movie theatre and seven fireplaces.

It has six bedroom suites.

The master bathroom is grand enough for royalty.

There are four powder rooms, too.

This is the home's spa.

A pool, fire pit and patio area sit just outside the main house.

And there's a guest house with two bedroom suites and a kitchen. (Plus a five car garage with a 'manager's suite.')

