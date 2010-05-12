Inside Paul Allen's $162 Million Yacht Tatoosh, Now Available For Purchase

Photo: Wikipedia

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is selling his 303-foot long yacht, Tatoosh.Fraser Yachts says the yacht’s price is $162 million. (The price varies, though. Gizmodo says it’s $158 million, the Seattle Times says it’s $172 million.)



What do you get for spending all that money?

You get the world’s 26th largest yacht, which can accommodate 24 guests and a crew of 35 according to Fraser Yachts site.

On Wikipedia, we learn the Tatoosh has:

Five decks

a master Greg suite, a saloon and other rooms on the top deck

a saloon with a French limestone fireplace, a dining area, staterooms and a ladies’ powder room on the main deck

a shaded six-foot (max. 1.6 m) deep swimming pool with adjustable floor in depth, located aft on the main deck beneath a full overhang

a movie theatre

facilities to transport two helicopters on the top two decks

a custom Hinckley powerboat (about a 40 footer (12 m))

a Hinckley sailboat of about 40 feet (12 m)

5 Sea doo’s

Oh yeah, and you get a big weekly bill for upkeep. Paul’s other yacht, the 404-foot Octopus, costs him $38,000 each week.

Obviously, making a purchase like this is a big decision, so before you rush in…

