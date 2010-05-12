Inside Paul Allen's $162 Million Yacht Tatoosh, Now Available For Purchase

Jay Yarow
paul allen yacht tatoosh

Photo: Wikipedia

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is selling his 303-foot long yacht, Tatoosh.Fraser Yachts says the yacht’s price is $162 million. (The price varies, though. Gizmodo says it’s $158 million, the Seattle Times says it’s $172 million.)

What do you get for spending all that money?

You get the world’s 26th largest yacht, which can accommodate 24 guests and a crew of 35 according to Fraser Yachts site.

On Wikipedia, we learn the Tatoosh has:

  • Five decks
  • a master Greg suite, a saloon and other rooms on the top deck
  • a saloon with a French limestone fireplace, a dining area, staterooms and a ladies’ powder room on the main deck
  • a shaded six-foot (max. 1.6 m) deep swimming pool with adjustable floor in depth, located aft on the main deck beneath a full overhang
  • a movie theatre
  • facilities to transport two helicopters on the top two decks
  • a custom Hinckley powerboat (about a 40 footer (12 m))
  • a Hinckley sailboat of about 40 feet (12 m)
  • 5 Sea doo’s

Oh yeah, and you get a big weekly bill for upkeep. Paul’s other yacht, the 404-foot Octopus, costs him $38,000 each week.

Obviously, making a purchase like this is a big decision, so before you rush in…

Here's Tatoosh in the harbor of Valletta, Malta

Here's an exterior of the Tatoosh

These gems sit atop the yacht

Obviously you're going to want a helicopter to get to land

The backside of the Tatoosh

And here's the interior

A nice dinner table that seats 10 of your closest friends

A sink and mirror...honestly, this is sorta blah looking to us

And here's the wicker chairs on the deck

These are probably expensive, but really, not blowing us away here, Mr. Allen

Comfortable couches to read on, or maybe strike up a game of Pictionary?

Plenty of pillows and cushions for your tush on Tatoosh

Let's hope you like to entertain! Because there's plenty of space for friends

A big bed, but this room doesn't look all that big from this picture

Another bedroom

His and hers sinks

If you're buying a yacht, you'll probably want some other things too

The 20 Most Awesome One-Of-A-Kind Billionaire Toys >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.