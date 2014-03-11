Paul Allen Is Taking His 'Tatoosh' Yacht Off The Market After Failing To Sell It For $US160 Million

“Tatoosh,” a 303-foot yacht belonging to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, is no longer for sale after it failed to find a buyer in almost four years on the market, the Daily Mail reports (via JustLuxe).

Allen first listed “Tatoosh” with Fraser Yachts for $US160 million back in 2010.

In addition to accommodations for 20 guests and 30 crew members, the superyacht also boasts a cinema, swimming pool, basketball court, recording studio, gym, and two helipads.

Allen has made an effort to draw interest to the yacht since it was first put up for sale in 2010. Shortly after it was listed, he let Paris and Nicky Hilton use it for a month-long vacation. Paris raved about it: “I’m in heaven on the water. Definitely the biggest and best yacht everywhere we go. Love it! Huge!”

The yacht was also by far the largest to travel to Sochi for the Winter Olympics last month.

Still, the publicity hasn’t helped to get “Tatoosh” off Allen’s hands.

“‘The yacht has not been sold, and furthermore is not for sale,” Stuart Larsen of Fraser Yachts said to the Daily Mail.

Allen also owns another, much bigger yacht: the 414-foot “Octopus,” which has played host to some wild New Years’ parties and visits from recording artists like Mick Jagger and Damian Marley.

