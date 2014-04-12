Paul Allen Reportedly Sold His $US28 Million Malibu Home Because He 'Hated The Sound Of The Ocean'

The New York Post’s Page Six is reporting that Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has sold his Malibu home for $US28 million.

The buyer is reportedly CBS President and CEO Les Moonves.

Allen paid $US25 million for the gorgeous white-walled contemporary home in 2010, though he apparently spent little time there since the sound of the ocean kept him up at night, a source told the Post. He “hated the sound of the ocean,” the source said.

The house is located on Malibu’s ultra-pricey Carbon Beach, a stretch of oceanfront property that’s been dubbed “Billionaire’s Beach” for its many high-profile residents. David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Eli Broad, and Larry Ellison all own property here, with Ellison owning as many as a dozen.

