Paul Allen Throws A Wild Brazilian Party

Photo: Gnews Pics via Flickr

Last month, it looked like Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen was getting kind of serious.He released his memoir, “Idea Man,” and took some public digs at Bill Gates on “60 Minutes.” He also did a speaking tour for the book where he talked about the early days of Microsoft and why he’s suing a bunch of companies for patent infringement.



But now he’s back to his billionaire lifestyle: according to a report in the NY Post, he threw a Brazilian themed bash on his 483-foot yacht, the Octopus, to celebrate the kickoff of the Cannes Film Festival.

Guests included a bunch of big Hollywood stars like Jodie Foster and Jane Fonda, as well as Israeli model Bar Refaeli. Like usual, Allen held a rock and roll jam.

