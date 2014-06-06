The Incredible Real Estate Portfolio Of Microsoft Billionaire Paul Allen

Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen lives a pretty fabulous life. With a net worth of more than $US16 billion, he’s the 57th wealthiest man in the world, and he has the fancy yachts, planes, and lifestyle to prove it.
Allen also collects a ridiculous amount of properties across the globe.
From a hilltop mansion on the French Riviera to an entire island off the coast of Washington, Allen has made his fair share of blockbuster purchases over the years.
Allen's primary residence is a 10,000-square-foot waterfront home on Mercer Island, a ritzy enclave of Seattle. He owns a total of nine mansions on the island, including one that's just for his mother and another that houses a full-size basketball court, swimming pool, and fitness center.
He bought Allan Island, off the coast of Washington, in 1992. Though he initially had plans to build a dream home on the island, its secluded nature and lack of electricity made construction difficult. He sold the island last year for a discounted $US8 million.
In 1993, Allen purchased a former sheep ranch in Tetonia, Idaho. For years, the property operated as the Teton Ridge Ranch, a five-suite luxury mountain lodge. It closed for business in 2009.
In 1997, Allen bought a 12,952-square-foot Mediterranean-style home in Beverly Hills. Among its ridiculous amenities is a funicular that shuttles guests from the pool deck to a tennis court located on a lower part of the property.
Also in 1997, he paid $US20 million for 'The Enchanted Hill,' a Beverly Hills estate that previously belonged to Hollywood legends Frances Marion and Fred Thomson. Allen angered many in the community when he demolished the historic property in 2000. He hasn't built anything on the land since then, though he did terrace the hillside.
Allen bought this glassy contemporary home in Malibu's Carbon Beach for $US25 million in 2010. This April, he sold it to CBS President Les Moonves for $US28 million, reportedly because he 'hated the sound of the ocean.'
Allen owns properties in northern California as well. Last November, he paid $US27 million for this 22,000-square-foot home in Atherton, one of Silicon Valley's wealthiest neighborhoods.
He dropped a reported $US7.5 million for the historic 10-acre property known as the 'Thurston Estate' in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. In addition to a 12,000-square-foot main house, there's an employee residence, beach house, boat shed, and a private harbor.
In 2011, Allen paid $US25 million for the penthouse in an apartment building on Manhattan's Upper East Side. He had purchased an apartment on the 11th floor of the same building in 1996, at a reported price of $US13.5 million.
His international real estate holdings include the Villa Maryland, a hilltop mansion in the Côte d'Azur town of St. Jean Cap-Ferrat. He employs a staff of 12 and has Bono and Andrew Lloyd Webber as neighbours.
He also has a house in London's Holland Park neighbourhood, on the same cobblestone street where Richard Branson owns a home.
When he heard his favourite Seattle movie theatre was going to be demolished, he decided to buy it. He refurbished the Cinerama with state-of-the-art sound and projection systems, including the world's first 4K laser projector.
But no discussion of Paul Allen is complete without yachts. There's the 303-foot Tatoosh, which has a cinema, swimming pool, and accommodations for 20 guests.
And the 414-foot Octopus, where Allen hosts his infamous celebrity-packed parties during the Cannes Film Festival.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.