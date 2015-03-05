Here's what Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen actually found at the bottom of the ocean in the Philippines

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen announced that he has discovered Musashi, a World War II Japanese battleship that was sunk by US forces over 7o years ago.

Allen and his research team found the ship in the Sibuyan Sea, more than eight years after their search began.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

