Microsoft Cofounder Paul Allen Finally Sells His Private Island For A Discounted $US8 Million

Microsoft cofounder and billionaire tech investor Paul Allen has finally sold his 292-acre private island off the coast of Washington, according to the listing on Redfin (via Curbed Seattle).

Allen had reportedly tried to sell the island for years, first listing it in 2005 for $US25 million and dropping the price to $US13.5 million in 2011.

The final listing price for the land was $US8 million, though a final sale price and buyer have not yet surfaced.

The property, Allan Island, is named after a Navy hero and not its former owner, according to the Examiner. The island is accessible by private plane or boat, and while it has a log caretaker’s cabin, it has no main house — though there are plenty of scenic spots on which to build one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.