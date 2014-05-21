Microsoft Billionaire Paul Allen Threw An Ultra-Exclusive Party On His Yacht In Cannes [PHOTOS]

Year after year, Paul Allen’s party aboard his massive “Octopus” yacht is one of the hottest after-hour tickets of the Cannes International Film Festival. Models, socialites, and major players in the film industry turn out in droves to dance and enjoy the fine accommodations aboard Allen’s yacht.

This year’s party took place last night, with Sharon Stone, Adrian Grenier, Russian actress Svetlana Metkina, and model Natasha Poly among the big names in attendance.

The party is notoriously secretive and exclusive, but here’s what you missed if you didn’t score a spot on the guest list.

The party took place on Allen’s 414-foot “Octopus” yacht, one of the biggest yachts in the seas.

The decks were set up for dancing.

Lots of beautiful people were in attendance, including designer Gabriela Cadena, model Selita Ebanks, and fashion PR maven Karla Barbosa.

Action star Dolph Lungren and girlfriend Jenny Sandersson made an appearance.

Allen entertained his guests with an impromptu live performance. He rocked out on guitar while “Entourage” star Adrien Grenier played a mean harmonica.

Guests got to take a look around the yacht, including the submarine Allen keeps onboard.

They also checked out the yacht’s underwater viewing room, where you can relax and watch the ocean go by.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.