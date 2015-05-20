Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen threw a Bollywood-themed yacht party attended by celebrities and supermodels

Paul Allen’s annual yacht party continues to be one of the most sought-after invitations of the Cannes International Film Festival.

Monday night, the Microsoft cofounder invited scores of movie stars, musicians, and supermodels aboard his 414-foot yacht, “Octopus,” for a Bollywood-themed bash.

Actors John C. Reilly, Jessica Lowndes, and Kelly Rutherford, as well as models Karlie Kloss and Melissa Bolona were all in attendance.

Here’s what you missed if your invitation got lost in the mail.

A massive elephant sculpture signalled the entrance to the party.

As guests arrived to the yacht by tender, purple lighting set the mood.

There were lots of Bollywood decorations set up on the deck.

It made for a dramatic scene.

There was even a performance by Bollywood dancers.

Not to be outdone, Allen himself got up to play some songs on his electric guitar.

Some guests donned henna tattoos.

Others got the full tour of the yacht, including the submarine a crew used to discover a sunken World War II battleship in March.

Here’s what it looks like inside that submersible.

And here’s what one of the helicopter landing pads looks like — the yacht has two.

It seems like a good time was had by all.

