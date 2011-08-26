Watch The NBA's Gasol Brothers Star In A Non-Alcoholic Beer Commercial

The Gasol brothers are coming to a Spanish television channel near you.



While others are preparing to star in films, dream about their hairline or applying for home improvement work, Marc and Pau Gasol are endorsing the Filipino beer, San Miguel 0.0% – or the percentage of alcohol in the non-alcoholic beverage.

Making the whole “rehydrating with a cold one after a game of one-on-one” slightly more acceptable.

For you non-Spanish speakers, Gasol’s voiceover can be translated as, “To be honest, I can’t recall the number of times I’ve seen my name written everywhere, in all the colours, sizes and types you can imagine, but the one that makes me feel more proud is the name I see on the back of my brother’s jersey.”

