Pau Gasol Will Donate $US1,000 To The Philippines For Every Point He Scores Friday

Lakers big man Pau Gasol

told CrowdRise.comfor every point he scores on Friday against the Golden State Warriors he will donate $US1,000 to the Phillipines relief fund.

“Children are suffering in the Philippines” Gasol said. “I am helping UNICEF raise money for their efforts on the ground…I am pledging $US1,000 for every point I score at the Lakers game on Friday (November 22nd) to The U.S. Fund for UNICEF.”

His chartiable act inspired Phil Jackson to join in too:

@paugasol i’m in for $US50 per point, $US50 per rebound, and $US1000 for every charge taken, mi compadre

— Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) November 21, 2013

Thank u amigo mío! RT”@PhilJackson11: @paugasol i’m in for $US50 per point, $US50 per rebound, and $US1000 for every charge taken, mi compadre”

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 21, 2013



Gasol is averaging 13 points per game. He scored 12 points against the Warriors the last time the Lakers played them in the second game of the season.

