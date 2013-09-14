Pau Gasol Shaved His Beard For The First Time In Nine Years

Paul Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers made a bold move yesterday, shaving his nine-year-old scruffy long beard that has been synonymous with his look.

He shaved it because of a charity competition between him and his brother Marc, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Their “Healthy Competition” program encouraged students to eat healthy and engage in increased physical activity throughout the summer.

Each team received Nike FuelBands to track their daily activity and monitor their team’s overall progress.

The winning team received a special prize and the losing coach had to shave his beard.

The beardless photo:

