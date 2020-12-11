'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins just announced she's helming a new 'Star Wars' movie, and people are crying

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Director Patty Jenkins on the red carpet.

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins is directing an upcoming “Star Wars” movie called “Rogue Squadron.”

In her video announcement of the news, Jenkins told an emotional story about her own father’s experience in the military and how that inspired her to make a movie about fighter-pilots.

Many people responded to the video with literal tears and plenty of excitement.

The movie is expected to premiere in December 2023.

Among the slew of new movies and TV shows announced by Disney on Thursday, one had people feeling extra emotional. “Rogue Squadron,” a new live-action “Star Wars” movie, will be directed by Patty Jenkins and is set to premiere in 2023.

Jenkins helmed the 2017 blockbuster hit “Wonder Woman,” which was the first major studio movie about a female superhero, and one the highest-grossing films of the 21st century.

In a new teaser for “Rogue Squadron,” Jenkins explains what drew her to the project as she rollerblades up to a car on a tarmac.

“I love to move fast, and speed of any kind,” Jenkins said. “I think that’s because I grew up the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F4s, roaring across the sky.”

“It was the most thrilling thing I’ve experienced in my entire life,” Jenkins continued. “So when he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter-pilot movie of all time.”

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb Director Patty Jenkins.

“But try as I might and look as I did, I couldn’t find the right story,” Jenkins said in the video. “I kept looking and looking, but I just couldn’t find the right one. Until now. Now I found a movie about two things I love, so I’m going to see you very soon.”

Then Jenkins puts on a Rebel pilot helmet, and walks away from the camera, revealing that she’s changed into the iconic orange jumpsuit any “Star Wars” fan will recognise. In the background, you can also see an X-wing ship.

Between the story Jenkins told about her personal connection to the fighter-pilot storyline, and the thrill of having a powerhouse woman director helming a “Star Wars” movie, people were literally crying over the announcement.

???????????? I'm not crying, you're crying — this is just, wow, I didn't realize how hard it would hit me when they finally handed a STAR WARS movie to a woman behind the camera. And Patty to boot! https://t.co/YwjrSf0Rua — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) December 10, 2020

PATTY JENKINS IS DIRECTING A STAR WARS FILM. AM I CRYING!? YES. ???? — Jackie || SHARON CARTER MONTH || Agent 1️⃣3️⃣ (@itsadousy) December 10, 2020

Did not expect this video to get me choked up but here we are. https://t.co/c289od65el — Charlie R-IG-11-Y (@charlieridgely) December 10, 2020

Patty this made me tear up! Can’t wait to see what you make! You are awesome!!!! — ᴅᴇᴇᴘʟʏ ᴅʀᴇᴀᴍɪɴɢ ᴅᴀᴠᴇ (@hellblazers) December 10, 2020

I’m so overwhelmingly excited for the future of Star Wars, and I wasn’t getting emotional until PATTY FING JENKINS CAME IN WITH A VIDEO WITH MUSIC AND SHES GONNA DO A PILOT MOVIE UGH IM CRYING AND ALL I WANNA DO IS WRITE SWDND BUT I HAVE FINALSS WORK???? — Brett Miller (@bm_sixstring) December 10, 2020

Patty, as a little girl all I wanted to be was an X-Wing pilot. I've loved Star Wars my entire life. Listening to your story here, knowing that you'll be making this movie — well, it means an awful lot. Signed, a 39 year old wannabe X-Wing pilot crying in her room. — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) December 10, 2020

Crying real tears of joy right now. A whole movie dedicated to fighter pilots???? And it’s directed by Patty Jenkins???? GOOSEBUMPS LETS GOOOOOOOO https://t.co/PIegA2v2va — Manny (@manntequilla) December 10, 2020

Okay fine I’m crying ???? Patty you magnificent woman https://t.co/jO0yT4YImH — Anthony Papetti (@AnAntLife) December 10, 2020

Wow wow wow! Patty and Star Wars?! If you see me crying, mind your business. https://t.co/lzcx7uEJmi — Lisa U (@misslisau_) December 10, 2020

“Well consider me emotionally manipulated,” one Redditor wrote in response to the video announcement.

“I always admire directors whose motivations for doing certain projects come from very deeply personal places and this is no exception,” another Redditor responded.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” one fan commented on the teaser after IGN shared it on YouTube.

The original Twitter video reached one million views in just an hour as people happily shared the news. Few additional details are known about the story “Rogue Squadron” will tell.

Disney said the movie will follow “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy,” according to a report on Thursday’s event from i09.

“Rogue Squadron” is set to premiere in December 2023.

