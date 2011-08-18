Eurobonds For Dummies

Still confused by all this talk about “eurobonds”?



Marketplace’s Paddy Hirsch thinks he can help.

Check out the video below to see Hirsch explain eurobonds in a story about five roommates struggling to pay the rent for their college apartment.

Free rider problem made simple. Can you guess which country each roommate represents?



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The name’s Bond. Eurobond. from Marketplace on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.