Patton Oswalt's First Stand-Up Comedy Gig Was A Total Bust

Aly Weisman

Before he was TV’s “most valuable guest star,” Patton Oswalt was just a struggling comedian willing to take a $300 paycheck to partake in an odd educational video about student loans. 

Oswalt recently unearthed the footage from his first Hollywood job and tweeted to his nearly 1.4 million followers: 

“First paid acting gig. 19 years old. $300. Educational video about student loans. Sweater vest. Kill me.”

Watch and judge below:

