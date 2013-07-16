Patton Oswalt's First Stand-Up Comedy Gig Was A Total Bust

Before he was TV’s “most valuable guest star,” Patton Oswalt was just a struggling comedian willing to take a $300 paycheck to partake in an odd educational video about student loans.



Oswalt recently unearthed the footage from his first Hollywood job and tweeted to his nearly 1.4 million followers:

“First paid acting gig. 19 years old. $300. Educational video about student loans. Sweater vest. Kill me.”

Watch and judge below:

