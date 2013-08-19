Comedian Patton Oswalt Invented Two-Part Tweets To Troll The Heck Out Of Twitter This Weekend

Dylan Love

Comedy fans everywhere were probably pretty surprised to see some of Patton Oswalt’s tweets over the weekend. Here’s one:

Screen Shot 2013 08 19 at 9.07.31 AMScreenshot

Here’s another:

Screen Shot 2013 08 19 at 9.08.42 AMScreenshot

But let’s not forget that Patton’s a comedian, please. It turns out that he was tweeting longer messages that, when split up to meet Twitter’s 140-character requirement, left the second tweet to say something completely unreal. Here’s what one looks like in context:

Screen Shot 2013 08 19 at 9.17.15 AMScreenshot
Screen Shot 2013 08 19 at 9.17.31 AMScreenshot

This is some high-level trolling, and boy, did it get some people riled up.

Screenshot

Thankfully there were enough people who got the joke:

Screen Shot 2013 08 19 at 9.14.29 AMScreenshot

To read all the tweets in context (or out of context, if you like), head over to Oswalt’s Twitter feed.

