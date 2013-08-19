Comedian Patton Oswalt Invented Two-Part Tweets To Troll The Heck Out Of Twitter This Weekend

Comedy fans everywhere were probably pretty surprised to see some of Patton Oswalt’s tweets over the weekend. Here’s one:

Here’s another:

But let’s not forget that Patton’s a comedian, please. It turns out that he was tweeting longer messages that, when split up to meet Twitter’s 140-character requirement, left the second tweet to say something completely unreal. Here’s what one looks like in context:

This is some high-level trolling, and boy, did it get some people riled up.

Thankfully there were enough people who got the joke:

To read all the tweets in context (or out of context, if you like), head over to Oswalt’s Twitter feed.

