Patton Oswalt's Impassioned Facebook Post About Bombings Goes Viral

‘The good outnumber you, and we always will,’ Oswalt wrote in a post that has received over 256K ‘likes.’

Patton Oswalt is known as the funny friend on TV shows such as “The King of Queens” and “Two and a Half Men,” but the actor was not making jokes after Monday’s Boston marathon bombings.



Instead, Oswalt posted an impassioned open plea on his Facebook page that has since gone viral.

In the post that’s been “liked” more than 256,000 times and shared more than 192,000 times, the actor, writer and standup comic says Monday’s “f—— horrible” bombing at the Boston Marathon can still be cause for hope.

“When you spot violence, or bigotry, or intolerance or fear or just garden-variety misogyny, hatred or ignorance, just look it in the eye and think, ‘The good outnumber you, and we always will,'” he concluded.

The post has since received over 10,000 comments, ranging from “Well said Sir” to Patton oswalt is a p—-.”

Read Oswalt’s full Facebook post below:

