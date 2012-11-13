Here's What The Ultimate Washington Insiders Say Is Going To Happen Now That Obama's Been Reelected

The firm says that nothing is probably going to happen on the fiscal cliff until November 26.

Until then, expect posturing and public interactions so the parties can determine the lay of the land.

The firm writes:

Attention now will turn to the lame duck session that will formally get underway the week of November 12 but won't likely get down to business until the week of November 26.

The firm also expects that a solution -- which could either be a plan to buy time, or some sort of fiscal deal up front -- probably won't happen until after Christmas, cutting this very close to the wire.

Source: Patton Boggs 2012 Post-Election Analysis