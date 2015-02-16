Patties Foods shares are tanking after Hepatitis recall

Shares in Patties Foods are falling after one of the company’s products, mixed frozen berries, was recalled after being linked to an outbreak of hepatitis.

Three people in Victoria and two in NSW have hepatitis A after eating the berries which are grown and packed in China.

Food standards Australia says: “Consumers should not eat this product and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.”

Patties Foods CEO, Steven Chaur, says quality control testing to date has not revealed any indicators with the food safety of either product.

However, he says further detailed microbiological testing is being done and the recall is an important step to ensure public safety and confidence.

“We have moved quickly to recall all our frozen Mixed Berries until such time as we receive the

results of further laboratory tests,” Chaur says.

He says it’s too early to determine whether the product recalls will have any financial impact on

the company.

The company’s share are down 6.5% to $1.28.

The recall is for:

Nanna’s Mixed Berries 1kg, All Batches up to and including Best Before Date 22/11/16

Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries 300g, All Batches up to and including Best Before Date 10/12/17

Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries 500g, All Batches up to and including Best Before Date 06/10/17

