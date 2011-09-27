Kate Middleton Says No To Vogue, Erin Andrews Picks Up For Spelling Bee Dweebs -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

  • Despite rumours that Anna Wintour was courting her heavily, Buckingham Palace says Kate Middleton “has no plans” to appear on the cover of Vogue.  
  • You may, however, see Nicki Minaj in the magazine soon.  
  • “Maleficent,” a blockbuster that would star Angelina Jolie as the evil witch in “Sleeping Beauty,” is coming together at Disney.
  • The Patti Stanger (“Millionaire Matchmaker”) backlash keeps coming — now she’s being accused of homophobic behaviour.  
  • That bar fight Bristol Palin had? Apparently staged for her new reality show. Are not even trashy bucking-bull bar drunk heckling incidents sacred anymore?  
  • Charlie Sheen officially settled with Warner Bros. — to the tune of a cool $25 million.  
  • Meanwhile, Chuck Lorre is threatening to write a tell-all, which just seems like reading fun for nobody.  
  • And, ever gracious, Erin Andrews defended the “athletes” of the National Spelling Bee.

