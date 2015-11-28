Patti LaBelle spent Thanksgiving with the guy whose viral video helped her sell $2 million worth of pies at Walmart

Just a few weeks ago, James Wright made an epic review of Patti LaBelle’s sweet potato pies that resulted in over 13 million views across social media. Yesterday, Wright got invited to LaBelle’s home for Thanksgiving.

LaBelle’s pies had sold out in many Walmart locations across the country. According to Scott Markley, Walmart’s senior manager of media relations, the store was pushing to restock their empty shelves.

“We sold one pie per second for 72 hours straight [between November 13 – November 15],” Markley wrote in an email to INSIDER.

Though LaBelle told TMZ that the pies were selling out before Wright’s viral video, the Grammy winning artist changed her tune and invited Wright for Thanksgiving dinner.

The pair belted out an amazing duet of LaBelle’s song: “You Are My Friend.”

