Report: Patriots Sign Tim Tebow

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder Tim Tebow is now a New England Patriot:



Just filed to ESPN: The Patriots are signing QB Tim Tebow and expect him to be in minicamp tomorrow — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) June 10, 2013

The Pats are one of the few teams in the NFL that could pull this move. No one is going to say Tebow should replace Tom Brady under centre.

Earlier this month Yahoo! Sports’ Mike Silver reported that Patriots coach Bill Belichick “hates” Tebow as a player. ESPNBoston.com later reported that Belichick did not feel that way, and Belichick said:

“I wouldn’t get into the probability of us pursuing any free agent. Every single player has strengths and weaknesses but regardless of that, for anyone to have represented that is the way I feel about Tim Tebow is completely untrue, baseless and irresponsible. It is unfortunate that something so inaccurate was reported.”

It is now clear that Belichick sees value in the former Denver Broncos quarterback.

While there is no clear statement on how the Pats will use Tebow, the possibilities are endless. Belichick earned his reputation as a mad scientist for deploying a hodgepodge of players in unorthodox roles. All the talking heads that have suggested a variety of alternative ways to use Tebow may well see their ideas reach fruition.

It is not out of the question that Tebow could see time on defence. Former Pats linebacker Mike Vrabel regularly lined up at tight end and caught 10 total touchdowns.

