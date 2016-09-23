'Harry Potter' fans are bummed the Patronus quiz is missing one key detail

Kim Renfro
Mongrel Dog PatronusPottermoreWould you be happy with a mongrel dog Patronus?

Pottermore finally released an interactive quiz allowing “Harry Potter” fans to discover what their Patronus would be in the wizarding world. Patronuses (the corporeal ones, anyway) are animal-shaped guardians that protect a witch or wizard from Dementors. Each one is unique to its conjuror, according to J.K. Rowling’s novels. 

Fans had high expectations when it came to learning about their “Harry Potter” spirit animals, and unfortunately some Patronus results left people disappointed or confused.

People are demanding an explanation.

Since people are taking their assigned Patronus rather personally. An easy way for Pottermore to combat the disappointment would be to offer an explanation of each animal’s qualities and how they might relate back to the person conjuring it. Plenty of fans have pointed this out. 

The discussion about Pottermore’s Patronus quiz on the “Harry Potter” subreddit generated similar comments about wanting an explanation. 

“I just wish I could read more about it’s meaning or what it represents,” Redditor PecheMode said about their swan Patronus. 

“I wish we could’ve gotten a little something about what our patronuses say about our personalities, ” Redditor Gnisms wrote. “Though I also think that would have probably been too much.”

Dolphin patronus Pottermore quiz Harry PotterPottermoreMy Patronus was a dolphin. I am not really ok with that.

The reason fans are so insistent on having an explanation goes back to Pottermore’s other quiz features. After creating an account, people are encouraged to “get a wand” and be sorted into a Hogwarts or Ilvermorny (the American wizard school) House. 

Both of those quizzes feature explanations about the results given. For example — my “chosen” wand is 13 ¾” long, made of Cypress wood, has a Phoenix feather core, and it’s “quite bendy.”

Pottermore provides a full paragraph of explanation for each of those attributes. Cypress is associated with nobility, and is often matched with “brave, bold, and self-sacrificing” witches or wizards. Phoenix feather wands are “hardest to tame,” and its flexibility indicates a “degrees of adaptability.”

So why is there no reasoning provided by Pottermore when it comes to the Patronus?

Pottermore has yet to respond to INSIDER’s request for comment regarding the lack of explanations, but we have one guess. The sheer volume of Patronus options may have stopped Pottermore from writing up the reasoning behind each. We don’t know how many varieties there are (Pottermore isn’t planning on releasing that information right now) but based on our research it’s certainly in the high dozens. Creating a backstory for each one would have added a layer of complication to the quiz process. 

If you’ve already selected your Patronus and found yourself disappointed, know you are not alone. And if you still haven’t chosen one, you can do so now on Pottermore — but know you could come face to face with a critter that disappoints you. 

