'Harry Potter' fans are bummed the Patronus quiz is missing one key detail

Pottermore Would you be happy with a mongrel dog Patronus?

Pottermore finally released an interactive quiz allowing “Harry Potter” fans to discover what their Patronus would be in the wizarding world. Patronuses (the corporeal ones, anyway) are animal-shaped guardians that protect a witch or wizard from Dementors. Each one is unique to its conjuror, according to J.K. Rowling’s novels.

Fans had high expectations when it came to learning about their “Harry Potter” spirit animals, and unfortunately some Patronus results left people disappointed or confused.

today sucks. And to top it all, I got a bloody dolphin as a Patronus #ExpectoPatronum

— Clare Zeschky (@lcoastrhand) September 22, 2016

My patronus is some kind of rodent? That sucks!

— Joan (@bocchama) September 22, 2016

I’m calling shenanigans. A patronus can’t be decided by quiz. I hate moles too. Ugh. Sorry @jk_rowling / @pottermore but you’re wrong. pic.twitter.com/ugpm9ghlsS

— MightyGitis (Lauren) (@mightylauren) September 22, 2016

My Patronus is a weasel and that’s kind of making me feel bad about myself.

— Loueyville (@loueyville) September 22, 2016

my patronus is a great grey owl, which is weird, because i hate owls. in a fight between an owl and a dementor i’m rooting for the dementor

— Catlike Reflexxx (@VorpalFemme) September 22, 2016

My patronus is apparently a salmon. I hate seafood. Bye guys, 2016 has FINALLY done me in

— Connor Relyea (@CRelyea12) September 22, 2016

People are demanding an explanation.

Since people are taking their assigned Patronus rather personally. An easy way for Pottermore to combat the disappointment would be to offer an explanation of each animal’s qualities and how they might relate back to the person conjuring it. Plenty of fans have pointed this out.

When we’ve been asking for a Patronus test FOR YEARS, but they still don’t do it correctly lol Where are the explanations? #ExpectoPatronum

— SandyPCoelho (@SandyPCoelho) September 22, 2016

So I’m a Gryffindor but my Patronus is a grass snake. Haha what? I need an explanation. #expectopatronum

— JayMae (@CAdreamin158) September 22, 2016

When your #patronus is something you’ve never expected… And since we don’t have an explanation I don’t know if It matches me @pottermore

— Adriana Mattioli (@DrikaMattioli) September 22, 2016

Am I missing it or is there a description or explanation somewhere about your patronus?

— Fulcrum (@DenOfTrolls) September 22, 2016

Took the patronus quiz and got a buzzard. Without explanation as to why or what that means. WHEE

— Danielle (@Raverenn) September 22, 2016

the patronus quiz just gives random animals with no explanation,, like every other quiz gives an explanation, why not this one? ????

— meg (@padswolf) September 22, 2016

The discussion about Pottermore’s Patronus quiz on the “Harry Potter” subreddit generated similar comments about wanting an explanation.

“I just wish I could read more about it’s meaning or what it represents,” Redditor PecheMode said about their swan Patronus.

“I wish we could’ve gotten a little something about what our patronuses say about our personalities, ” Redditor Gnisms wrote. “Though I also think that would have probably been too much.”

Pottermore My Patronus was a dolphin. I am not really ok with that.

The reason fans are so insistent on having an explanation goes back to Pottermore’s other quiz features. After creating an account, people are encouraged to “get a wand” and be sorted into a Hogwarts or Ilvermorny (the American wizard school) House.

Both of those quizzes feature explanations about the results given. For example — my “chosen” wand is 13 ¾” long, made of Cypress wood, has a Phoenix feather core, and it’s “quite bendy.”

Pottermore provides a full paragraph of explanation for each of those attributes. Cypress is associated with nobility, and is often matched with “brave, bold, and self-sacrificing” witches or wizards. Phoenix feather wands are “hardest to tame,” and its flexibility indicates a “degrees of adaptability.”

So why is there no reasoning provided by Pottermore when it comes to the Patronus?

Pottermore has yet to respond to INSIDER’s request for comment regarding the lack of explanations, but we have one guess. The sheer volume of Patronus options may have stopped Pottermore from writing up the reasoning behind each. We don’t know how many varieties there are (Pottermore isn’t planning on releasing that information right now) but based on our research it’s certainly in the high dozens. Creating a backstory for each one would have added a layer of complication to the quiz process.

If you’ve already selected your Patronus and found yourself disappointed, know you are not alone. And if you still haven’t chosen one, you can do so now on Pottermore — but know you could come face to face with a critter that disappoints you.

