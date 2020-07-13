A restaurant patron thanked restaurant workers for working through the pandemic with an $1,000 tip on a $43 bill

Google Maps; Facebook The Starving Artist and the generous receipt.

Arnold Teixeira, owner of the Starving Artist, a restaurant in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, posted about a generous patron of his restaurant.

The customer, who is choosing to remain anonymous, left a $US1,000 tip on a $US43 bill – roughly, a 2,400% tip- which the staff all split.

The generous tipper also left a note that left employees teary-eyed.

In a Facebook group dedicated to the restaurant the Starving Artist, owner Arnold Teixeira shared a photo of a bill that would make anyone’s day. A generous customer decided to leave a $US1,000 tip on their check, which was only $US43.

“This act of generosity and kindness goes beyond words! It was shared amongst the entire staff. The note that accompanied the check made us all cry! Thank you from the depths of our hearts,” wrote Teixeira on Facebook.

Texeira told CNN that the customer and his family left the tip without saying a word. “When the waiter serving them saw the tip, she just started crying. Then another one of my staff members saw it and started crying, too. And then I see it, and I couldn’t help but cry. It was just extremely emotional because it’s been a really difficult time for us,” he said.

The tip was accompanied by a note that read, “Thank you so much for working through this tough time. You are a big part of our [Ocean Grove] community. We are grateful for your delicious food, warm smiles, and great atmosphere … Please know we appreciate you all very much. It wouldn’t be a good summer without the Starving Artist.”

The restaurant owner wasn’t even sure if the Starving Artist would reopen this year. “This tip restored our hope in humanity. It made us feel so good about what we’re doing. We go through a lot of steps to protect our customers, and it gets exhausting after a while, but now we know our efforts have actually been noticed,” he told CNN.

