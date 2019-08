Family-owned NYC pizzeria Patrizia’s is known for its star-shaped pizzas.

One of their most popular star pies is the Nutella dessert pizza, served with mascarpone and strawberries.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.