Bunga Bunga Girl: 'I'm Sorry That Berlusconi Had To Resign And For The Insults He Received When He Did'

Patrizia D’Addario, one of Silvio Berlusconi‘s many (suspected) conquests, has come out in support of the former Italian premier.



“I’m sorry that Berlusconi had to resign and for the insults he received when he did. He’ll be remembered as a great prime minister,” D’Addario said on an Italian radio show (via the Irish Independent).

Of course, you might detect a bit of schadenfreude here, for D’Addario was behind many of the most ludicrous (but let’s face it, probably true) revelations about Berlusconi’s controversial “bunga bunga” parties — including the strange allegation about “Putin’s bed”, which apparently was a gift from the Russian leader.

D’Addario even wrote a book about her bunga bunga exploits, entitled “Take Your Pleasure, Prime Minister”, and later told Berlusconi he should sue if she was lying.

Of the book, D’Addario told the radio show “I certainly didn’t want to bring down the government.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.