Patriots owner Robert Kraft folds, won't fight Deflategate punishment

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft won’t appeal the NFL’s Deflategate penalties.

“I’m going to accept reluctantly what he has given to us,” he said at a press conference at the NFL owners’ meetings. “We won’t appeal.”

Kraft had been adamant that his team did nothing wrong. At the press conference he presented the possibility that he would challenge the NFL’s ruling.

“I can try to end it or extend, and I have given a lot of thought to both options,” he said before announcing he would end it.

“At no time should an agenda of one team outweigh the collective 32.”

It’s a major victory for Roger Goodell.

More coming…

