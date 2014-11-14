The Patriots Just Screwed Up Royally On Twitter After Getting Their One Millionth Follower

Matt Johnston

Football’s New England Patriots just reached 1 million followers on Twitter.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that what they did right after is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

After reaching the mark they posted this tweet, according to Deadspin.

Patriots Twitter Screw UpDeadspin

The Patriots have deleted the tweet since, this timely screenshot comes courtesy of Deadspin who was quick enough to snap it.

Here’s what happened – the Patriots said they would create custom avatar jerseys for anybody who retweets this tweet (now corrected), according to Deadspin. This was an early and unfortunate result. 

The Patriots apologised on Twitter later on:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.