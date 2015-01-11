The Patriots Scored A Touchdown With A Brilliant Double-Pass Trick Play

The New England Patriots dug deep into their bag of tricks and pulled out an fantastic gadget play for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

With the ball at their own 49-yard line down 28-21 in the third quarter, Tom Brady took the snap in the shotgun and threw it across the field to wide receiver Julian Edelman.

It looked like a forward pass, but it was actually a lateral, which allowed Edelman to then pass it down the sideline to a wide-open Danny Amendola for the touchdown.

Awesome play:





